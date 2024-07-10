Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Morningstar by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Morningstar by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,400 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,020,374.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,056,519.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,020,374.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,056,519.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,804 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.10, for a total transaction of $1,446,484.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,703,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,827,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,001,340 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Price Performance

MORN opened at $295.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.32 and a 12-month high of $316.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.03.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

