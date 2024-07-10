Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,947 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,327 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Antero Resources worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $1,802,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 102.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 42.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $322,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AR stock opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.40 and a beta of 3.39. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $36.28.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,654.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,654.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $3,453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,137,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,377 shares of company stock worth $16,326,084 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

