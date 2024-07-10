HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Lowered to Hold at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HLVX. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded HilleVax from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut HilleVax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of HilleVax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, HilleVax presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.20.

HilleVax Price Performance

Shares of HLVX stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.78. HilleVax has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.13). Research analysts expect that HilleVax will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at HilleVax

In other HilleVax news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $88,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 764,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,266,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,898 shares of company stock worth $193,766. 71.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HilleVax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of HilleVax by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,846,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,635,000 after buying an additional 71,938 shares during the period. Catalys Pacific LLC bought a new stake in HilleVax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,009,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in HilleVax by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of HilleVax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

