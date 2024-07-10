Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 1,263 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,495,000 after buying an additional 504,181 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Atlassian by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,237,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,435,095,000 after purchasing an additional 326,673 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,325,490,000 after purchasing an additional 249,017 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,473,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,113,000 after buying an additional 255,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEAM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.94.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $177.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $152.34 and a 1-year high of $258.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.29 and a 200-day moving average of $198.87. The company has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.36, for a total transaction of $1,708,853.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,378 shares in the company, valued at $89,657,902.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.36, for a total transaction of $1,708,853.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,378 shares in the company, valued at $89,657,902.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.54, for a total transaction of $1,299,815.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,297,975.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,975 shares of company stock worth $49,434,767. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

