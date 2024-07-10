Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,347 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler Companies raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.41.
Bank of America Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of BAC opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $323.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
