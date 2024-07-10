Financial Counselors Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,367,000 after purchasing an additional 341,582 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,127,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,698,000 after purchasing an additional 712,662 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,393,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,728 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,937,000 after purchasing an additional 738,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,966,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,651,000 after acquiring an additional 663,605 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS opened at $119.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.56. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $125.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

