Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 5,627 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hess during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HES. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Hess Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE HES opened at $145.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.05. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $131.61 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

