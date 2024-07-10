Financial Counselors Inc. Invests $1.91 Million in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 76,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $54.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.