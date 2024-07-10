iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $80.61 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $84.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.26.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.