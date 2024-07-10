Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $43.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.98.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

