Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 14,735 Shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA – Free Report) by 151.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,392,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,010,000 after acquiring an additional 91,008 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century Sustainable Equity ETF alerts:

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF stock opened at $68.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.93. The company has a market capitalization of $195.36 million, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. American Century Sustainable Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $51.09 and a 52 week high of $68.91.

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF Announces Dividend

About American Century Sustainable Equity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.1258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (ESGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of US companies that are screened by a combination of fundamental measures and ESG metrics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Sustainable Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Sustainable Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.