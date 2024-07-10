iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVE stock opened at $181.75 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.81.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
