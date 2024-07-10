iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $120.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $125.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

