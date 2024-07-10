Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 339,192 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,192 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Crane Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,768,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 348.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,605,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,989,000 after buying an additional 1,247,751 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 624,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,033,000 after buying an additional 50,112 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 766,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after buying an additional 171,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.