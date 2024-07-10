Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Boston Beer worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Beer by 35.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Boston Beer by 26.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Boston Beer by 44.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.00.

NYSE SAM opened at $289.26 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.40 and a 12 month high of $395.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.68.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $426.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.18 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

