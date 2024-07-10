Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.10% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITM. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ITM opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

