Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Parsons by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Parsons by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Parsons by 18,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Price Performance

PSN stock opened at $78.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.22, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.97 and a fifty-two week high of $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 0.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Parsons from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James raised Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Parsons

About Parsons

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.