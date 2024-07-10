Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RES. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in RPC by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 632.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 304,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th.

RPC Stock Performance

NYSE RES opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.33 million. RPC had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

RPC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

RPC Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

