Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $410.00 at KeyCorp

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $400.00 to $410.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.60% from the stock’s current price.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.08.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT opened at $311.55 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $129.23 and a one year high of $331.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -464.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

