Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ (ARQT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 79.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARQT

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.89.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. The business had revenue of $49.57 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,956.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,688.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,956.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,415 shares of company stock worth $378,950 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.