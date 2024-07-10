Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at KeyCorp

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CE. Barclays cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.65.

Celanese Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE CE opened at $131.43 on Wednesday. Celanese has a twelve month low of $110.76 and a twelve month high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.78.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 18.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Celanese by 15.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Celanese by 34.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 17.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Celanese by 2.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

