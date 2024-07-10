AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 445.45% from the stock’s previous close.
AEON Biopharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ AEON opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. AEON Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34.
AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AEON Biopharma will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AEON Biopharma
AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.
