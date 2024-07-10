AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 445.45% from the stock’s previous close.

AEON Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEON opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. AEON Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34.

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AEON Biopharma will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AEON Biopharma

About AEON Biopharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AEON Biopharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AEON Biopharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AEON Free Report ) by 261.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.01% of AEON Biopharma worth $8,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.

