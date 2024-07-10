Bank of America Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Visa (NYSE:V)

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Bank of America in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $297.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $305.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on V. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.44.

Shares of V stock opened at $265.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $485.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa has a 52-week low of $227.68 and a 52-week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

