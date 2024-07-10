Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 287.60% from the stock’s current price.

Lexaria Bioscience Price Performance

LEXX opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. Lexaria Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lexaria Bioscience will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lexaria Bioscience

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience stock. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. ( NASDAQ:LEXX Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Welch Group LLC owned 0.19% of Lexaria Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

