Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.10 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $315.04 million, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 314.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 15.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 172.8% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

