Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Price Target to $32.00

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upbound Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UPBD

Upbound Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of UPBD opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. Upbound Group has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upbound Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,403.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upbound Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Upbound Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Upbound Group

(Get Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.