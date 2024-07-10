Warner Music Group’s (WMG) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Redburn Atlantic

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Redburn Atlantic in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic’s target price indicates a potential downside of 24.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $38.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 120.42% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 41.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,201,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,861,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,679,000 after purchasing an additional 192,215 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,198,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,232 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,713,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,739,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,445,000 after acquiring an additional 27,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

