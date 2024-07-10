Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Position Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370,768 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,612,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,769,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,395,000 after purchasing an additional 803,341 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,792,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Shares of D opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

