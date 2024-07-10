Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,068 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,563,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,917,000 after purchasing an additional 268,790 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 8.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,470,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after acquiring an additional 114,110 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lantheus by 41.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,300,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,387,000 after purchasing an additional 384,093 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Lantheus by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,020,000 after purchasing an additional 60,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.51. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.46 million. Analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNTH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $1,454,957.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,294.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,269 shares of company stock worth $2,557,300. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

