Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 924 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,704,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 2,451.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,931,000 after purchasing an additional 400,941 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,684,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $35,645,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $14,669,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $206,330.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.50.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE MTN opened at $173.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.14 and a 1-year high of $254.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.82%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

