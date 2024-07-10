Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 924 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,704,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 2,451.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,931,000 after purchasing an additional 400,941 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,684,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $35,645,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $14,669,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $206,330.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vail Resorts
Vail Resorts Stock Performance
NYSE MTN opened at $173.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.14 and a 1-year high of $254.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14.
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.82%.
Vail Resorts Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vail Resorts
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Top 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Booming in an Age of Rising Threats
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Stock: Unlock Value in This Generic Drug Gem
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Uncover Why This Pharma Stock Jumped 400% on Study Update
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.