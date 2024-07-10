Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,738 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13,638.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 151,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after buying an additional 150,563 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after buying an additional 74,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $1,113,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Melius assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $96.32 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $100.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

