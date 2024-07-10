Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 378 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in M&T Bank by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,037,000 after acquiring an additional 100,008 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 546,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,949,000 after purchasing an additional 41,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 497,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,357,000 after purchasing an additional 35,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.58.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $2,394,653.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $2,394,653.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,147 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $149.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.54. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $156.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.