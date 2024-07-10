Jennison Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 118,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of ProPetro as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In related news, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $395,077.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ProPetro news, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $395,077.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,134 shares in the company, valued at $539,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $71,635.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,245.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $858.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.10.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. ProPetro had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $405.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

