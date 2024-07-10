Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,274 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Ready Capital worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $307,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,037,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,724 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 9.2% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 52,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $82,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,249 shares in the company, valued at $789,614.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Price Performance

RC opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.43. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $11.97.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $232.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.11%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.53%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

