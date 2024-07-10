iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,437 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 264,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,897,000 after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $114.63 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $88.33 and a 52 week high of $114.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.51. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.