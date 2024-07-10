Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 550.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at $861,347.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE SSD opened at $165.39 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.93 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.94.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $530.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

