The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,851 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 11.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 448,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 44,444 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Buckle by 408.3% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Buckle in the fourth quarter worth $570,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.50 million. Buckle had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKE. StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

