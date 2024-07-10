Jennison Associates LLC Buys Shares of 39,590 Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Photronics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the third quarter worth $232,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 273.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 147,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 107,905 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 169,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 110,792 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,029,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 159,393 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.40. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

