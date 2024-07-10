Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 264 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 114,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after acquiring an additional 25,508 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 131.6% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $108.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.37. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $128.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.79.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 16.42%.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $173,194.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,155 shares in the company, valued at $19,699,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,687 shares of company stock worth $3,831,653 over the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark dropped their price target on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Stories

