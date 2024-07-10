Jennison Associates LLC Buys 35,294 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,294 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Innoviva worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Innoviva by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 158,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 119,140.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,728,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,534 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Innoviva by 342.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 58.21%. The company had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

INVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

