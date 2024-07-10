Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Increased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.64.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $132.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.76 and a 200-day moving average of $145.12. The firm has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $98.65 and a twelve month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

