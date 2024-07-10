Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETD. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE ETD opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.41. The company has a market cap of $674.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.28. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.18). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 56.73%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

