Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CoreCivic worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CXW. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 159.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 115,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 70,999 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the first quarter worth $87,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 516,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 15.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1,050.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,138,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CXW opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $16.54.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $302,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,628 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,513.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CXW. Wedbush cut shares of CoreCivic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Noble Financial downgraded CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

