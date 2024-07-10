Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,377 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Adero Partners LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

PDM stock opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $931.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.61). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $144.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.41 million. Research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -81.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

