Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 588.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of NMI by 47.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 28,853 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of NMI by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on NMI from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

NMI Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NMIH opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $34.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.29.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. NMI’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

