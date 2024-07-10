Jennison Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,161 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Intertechnology

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director John Malvisi bought 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $201,795.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

VSH opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Featured Articles

