Jennison Associates LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Sanmina worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 88,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Sanmina by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 115,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 38,286 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $12,174,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 19.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 41,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In other news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,575.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $69.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SANM shares. StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

