Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter valued at $2,012,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in FREYR Battery by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 201,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 108,110 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 915,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 83,400 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

FREYR Battery stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. FREYR Battery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.

FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

