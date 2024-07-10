Jennison Associates LLC Buys 6,123 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Rambus by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $307,985.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,432.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,530 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $324,389.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,415,320.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $307,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,432.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $63.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.20. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $76.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.60.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Rambus had a net margin of 78.14% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

