WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on WK Kellogg from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas cut WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:KLG opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.84. WK Kellogg has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $24.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WK Kellogg will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLG. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

